Viral Scottish carol-singing schoolboys burst into song during live interview

A group of Scottish schoolboys burst into song during a live interview following their viral carol-singing performance at a stranger’s front door.

In November, Jack Campbell, Dylan Thompson, Cameron Bourne, Liam Phillips, and Ollie Shearer delivered an impromptu rendition of Wham!’s “Last Christmas” into a neighbour’s doorbell camera in Denny, Falkirk.

In the widely-shared video, the quintet say the performance was “to get you in the Christmas spirit”, before signing off with “love you, bye”.

On Monday (1 December), the boys appeared on This Morning, where they performed the festive hit in front of delighted hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard.