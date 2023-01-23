Nasa last week announced grants to 14 teams exploring fantastical ideas, in an effort to fund “high risk, high reward” projects that could “drastically improve” space missions in decades to come.

The Nasa Innovative Advanced Concepts program (NIAC) is looking for “technological game changers” including a lunar oxygen pipeline and a habitat assembled from building materials grown on Mars.

“These are things looking 20 to 30 years down the road to see how we could drastically improve or enable new types of Nasa missions,” Mike Lapointe, of NIAC, said.

