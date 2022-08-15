Woman has tongue ‘re-made’ from leg muscles after battling mouth cancer

A woman’s tongue was “re-made” by surgeons in Portsmouth using muscles from her leg after cancerous tumours were removed from her mouth.

The 27-year-old underwent a nine-hour surgery and spent two weeks with a tracheostomy, which sees a tube inserted into an opening in the neck to help with breathing.

Charlotte Webster-Salter compared the appearance of her new tongue to that of a “drumstick lolly,” and shared video of her recovery.

Doctors said the cancer had not spread further, and Webster-Salter is now working to spread awareness of symptoms.

