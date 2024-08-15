Birth of critically endangered cotton-top tamarin monkey captured on video

The birth of a critically endangered cotton-top tamarin monkey has been captured on camera at a safari park.

Footage from Longleat Safari Park in Wiltshire shows mother Maxi giving birth with father Rico at her side.

Maxi, six, and Rico, five, will co-parent the tiny infant from birth, with the mother responsible for feeding and father for carrying it.

The tiny infant, whose gender is not yet known, weighed around 40g when it was born – the weight of an average egg.

Cotton-top tamarin monkeys, which originate in Colombia, South America, are critically endangered.

Visitors to Longleat will be able to see Maxi, Rico and their new baby in their enclosure.