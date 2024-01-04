Travis Kelce opens up on New Year’s Eve spent with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has shared details of his New Year's Eve celebrations with Taylor Swift.

On his podcast New Heights released on Wednesday (3 January), the Kansas City Chiefs player chatted to his brother and co-host Jason Kelce about what the pair got up to.

Travis revealed that his mother watched his New Year's Eve game against the Cincinnati Bengals before they all celebrated the beginning of 2024.

"It was cool man, to have all the friends and family," he added.