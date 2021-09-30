Teachers at a Kingston primary school forewent food for an entire school day to highlight issues of hunger amongst children.

The teachers found their producivity and energy levels dipped as the grew hungry.

“I have a headache and my stomach hurts,” one said.

Nine out of 10 teachers are aware children are attending school without having eaten breakfast, according to a study.

A survey of 510, primary or mixed-age teachers in the UK, found 93 per cent report that children struggle more to concentrate if they have arrived with an empty stomach.

Eight in 10 reported that their pupils volunteered this information without being asked.