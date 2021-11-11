Thomas Markle has suggested Prince Harry was “dropped on his head as a baby” because “everything that comes out of his mouth is stupid”.

Meghan Markle’s father made the outrageous claim during an interview with GB News, in which he slated the Duke of Sussex on a number of occasions.

“I refer to Harry’s ignorance. I don’t know what happened to him, maybe he was dropped on his head as a baby. But the bottom line is that everything that comes out of his mouth is stupid,” Markle said.

Sign up to our newsletters here.