Tourists sprint to secure sunbeds at moment Benidorm hotel opens

Dozens of holidaymakers have been filmed sprinting to claim sunbeds the moment a pool opened at a Benidorm hotel.

Footage filmed at the Melia Hotel on 7 August, shows tourists armed with beach towels hastily making their way to state their claims on the beds.

Clare Fairbrother was on holiday with her husband David, 50, and daughter Lily, 10, at the time and described the scene as “crazy”.

Clare, 49, from Warrington, Cheshire, said: “People were sending their children ahead first as they are quicker I think.”