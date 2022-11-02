Devoted cleaner quits job to scrub homes around the world for free

A devoted cleaner has quit her job to pursue her dream of travelling the world to clean other people’s homes for free.

Auri Katariina ditched her day job in 2021 and now runs a TikTok where she teaches her 7.8 million followers how to get their house sparkling.

This footage shows just one example of her skills and elbow grease as she brings a disgusting mess of a bathroom back into respectable condition.

The 29-year-old says she is in “heaven” when she cleans and comes to the rescue of those who most need a helping hand.

