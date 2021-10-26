Famous for her bright, graphic, high impact work Harkiran Kalsi has been lauded as one the 25 most exciting designers working today. Here she shares her tips for creative success and the key kit she uses everyday.

“[Design] is a real combination of tech and creativity,” Harky says. “I’m so techy – everything I do in design is tech. It’s a big part of the job. The beauty of doing a graphic design degree over illustration was the tech side of it, all the software I needed to learn properly.”