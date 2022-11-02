Ryanair customers discover their booked seats ‘didn’t exist’ after boarding flight

Bemused RyanAir customers were left baffled after they boarded their flight only to find that their booked seats didn’t actually exist.

This video, recorded by Gerry Harrington, shows a group of passengers gathered at the back of the plane.

“Everyone here has paid for seats ... We’re stuck at the back of the plane as they have overbooked,” he can be heard saying.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “Due to an aircraft change, a very small number of passengers on this flight from London Stansted to Dublin (21 October) were moved to alternative flights the following day.”

