The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte shared a sweet moment during Trooping the Colour in London on Saturday, 14 June, to mark the King's official birthday.

Accompanied by Prince George and Prince Louis, the mother and daughter smiled at one another as they rode together in a carriage.

The appearance of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children sparked cheering from royal fans when they were spotted travelling down the Mall with their mother.

Kate took her place next to the King and Queen on the dais to watch the spectacle, in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards – a position she was unable to take up last year because she was receiving cancer treatment, and instead watched the ceremony with her children.