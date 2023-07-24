Elon Musk provides first glimpse of new Twitter logo in X rebrand

Elon Musk has hinted that the Twitter logo will be replaced when the site rebrands.

The Twitter Inc owner has signalled that he wants to take the social networking site in a new direction, replacing Larry the bird logo with a simpler image to reflect the change in name of the business to X Corp.

It comes after Musk acknowledged that advertising revenue remains nearly half of what it once was.

“Soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” he said.