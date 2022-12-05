Blustering 30-knot winds hammer SpaceX Starlink satellite in freezing Antarctica

A SpaceX Starlink satellite dish withstood 30-knot winds in Antarctica, giving researchers what they called “uprecedented connectivity” as they investigated 2.7-million year old ice.

The team at the Center for Oldest Ice Exploration (COLDEX) posted footage on Twitter from Allan Hills, where temperatures are below -19C, of a Starlink dish stuck in the ice, despite its lowest operating temperature being -30C.

“Wild that we can see what was frozen 2.7 million years ago,” SpaceX and Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded.

Sign up for our newsletters.