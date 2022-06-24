Ukrainian refugees treated to tennis-themed afternoon tea in Wimbledon

Refugees who had fled war-torn Ukraine were treated to a tennis-themed afternoon tea by The Wimbledon Foundation to welcome them to the local area.

Wimbledon's organisers handed out hundreds of free tickets to the tennis competition to the recent arrivals and their families, who have settled in Merton.

The classic Wimbledon strawberries and cream were served as part of the high tea, with themed bunting and tennis balls used as decorations for the room and tables.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.