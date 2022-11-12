Ukrainians are using humour as a 'vital instrument,' media specialist says

A media specialist has detailed how Ukrainians are using humour to fight the online war against Russia.

To battle Russian propaganda and disinformation on social media, Valeria Kovtun says civilians and soldiers are turning to social media to share videos and memes.

Whether it be survival tips, dance routines, or satirical responses to political situations, she says it’s making an impact.

Ms Kovtun, the head of Ukrainian media literacy project Filter, said: “Humour helps a lot to kind of, keep the spirit ... it’s really become an instrument in this information war.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.