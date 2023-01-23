Dolphins spotted swimming in Bronx river for first time in five years

Dolphins have been spotted in New York’s Bronx River for the first time in more than five years.

Authorities keep the river stocked with a plentiful supply of fish, which they believe may have drawn the dolphins back in.

“This is great news - it shows that the decades-long effort to restore the river as a healthy habitat is working,” New York City’s Department of Parks and Recreation wrote, sharing the video on Twitter.

“We believe these dolphins naturally found their way to the river in search of fish.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.