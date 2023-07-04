July 4th: NICU babies dress up for independence day in Texas

Newborn babies staying in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in Texas have dressed up for 4 July.

Pictures show the tiny babies draped in the colours of the United States flag as they join in with the celebrations for their first Fourth of July despite not being able to go home for independence day.

Little ones were adorned in costumes of red, white, and blue at Texas Health hospitals across the state as they celebrated the holiday in style.