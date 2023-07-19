Viral $4,600 dinner bill video divides internet over check splitting etiquette

A viral TikTok video of dinner guests arguing has resulted in uproar over how to split the check at the end of a meal.

In the video, which has clocked over 14 million views, the group discuss whether or not they should all split the bill. Victor Christian, who posted the video, said: “I’m only paying for what’s on the check, I’m not splitting the bill.”

Christian, along with another friend, agreed that everyone should only pay for what they consumed. The longer version of the video, uploaded later that day, revealed that the dinner bill totalled $4,600.