Dedicated traffic officer braves torrential storm in China to direct cars

A dedicated traffic officer in China has been praised after footage has circulated online showing him braving a torrential storm to help vehicles navigate the poor conditions.

This video shows the traffic police officer, who did not even have a coat, assisting motorists during the downpour as he is battered by strong gusts of wind and rain at a highway junction in Shanghai.

Heavy rains have swept China during this year’s monsoon season.

