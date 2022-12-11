Playful pup frolics in freshly fallen snow

A playful pup thoroughly enjoyed playing in the first snow he’d ever seen in Wales as a fresh topping of snow fell over the countryside.

Archie can be seen frolicking in the cold, refreshing snow in this footage which captured his moment of joy.

An Arctic blast has transformed parts of Britain into a winter wonderland, with cold wintry conditions set to continue for days.

The Met Office has issued a yellow snow and ice warning for much of Scotland, parts of Wales, and south-western England

It will remain in place until noon on Sunday, 11 December.

Sign up for our newsletters.