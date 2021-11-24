The White House has confirmed that over 90% of federal workers have been vaccinated in US, having received at least one dose ahead of a Monday deadline.

US officials declined to disclose the total number of fully vaccinated federal employees, but said the "vast majority" of the 90% had received both doses.

White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said on Twitter: "Already 95% of (U.S. government) employees are in compliance with the president’s vax requirement. There are no disruptions related to the requirement".

