A transatlantic couple tied the knot via Zoom despite never meeting in real life.

Ayse, 26, and Darrin, 24, met online during the coronavirus pandemic after meeting through a pen pal Facebook group.

The Lancashire-born Brit and her now-husband began chatting as friends in July 2020 but soon became inseparable despite Darrin being based in Detroit, Michigan.

Ayse and Darrin tied the knot in August 2021 in an online ceremony officiated by the state of Utah, and are now officially husband and wife.

