Incredible footage shows inventor Richard Browning zooming through the air using an Iron Man-like jet suit at Cheltenham Science Festival.

He demonstrated the flight system in front of a crowd of impressed onlookers at the event on Saturday.

Browning founded the human propulsion technology start-up Gravity Industries Ltd in 2017, which created the world’s first patented jet suit, according to the company’s website.

The firm allows people to test out the suit, which consists of several kerosene-fuelled turbine engines – two worn on each arm and one on the back.