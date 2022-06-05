12-year-old fires gun into ceiling during gas station robbery

A 12-year-old boy was arrested after he carried out an armed robbery at a gas station in Hartford, Michigan, on Wednesday (1 June).

Police said that the boy walked into the station and pointed a gun at the cashier, demanding money. When the cashier asked if he was serious, he fired a shot into the ceiling.

This video shows the boy opening fire.

The boy fled the scene but was caught by police shortly afterwards.

