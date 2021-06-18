Covert fighters battling the Taliban in the southern Afghanistan province of Helmand dress like the insurgents to infiltrate and disrupt their ranks.

The Sangorians, named after a popular Turkish television soap about an undercover security force, are determined to defend their home from the Taliban.

The Taliban are confident of seizing full control of the war-torn country, as Afghan troops are in retreat and will soon lose vital American air support.

“This is the frontline, fighting is happening every day and the situation is not good here,” a Sangorians militia member tells Agence France-Presse in the video.