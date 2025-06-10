AI girlfriend ‘can get jealous and flirt with other people’

A new AI companion named Meo drew attention at London Tech Week (10 June) for offering users a customizable “girlfriend” experience.

Created by startup Meta Loop, Meo is designed to combat loneliness through emotional interaction and adjustable traits — including loyalty, flirtation, and even jealousy.

“With AI, you can control loyalty. They don’t cheat,” said Meta Loop’s Jiang Jiang. “Sometimes… they flirt, but only if you want them to.”

Some raised ethical concerns. “A stereotypical man’s fantasy,” said visitor Sam Romero. “Are we making women obsolete now?”