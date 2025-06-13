Remembering the British victims of the Air India plane crash

Here are the British victims of the deadly Air India plane crash, which claimed the lives of all but one of the 242 passengers onboard.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner left the runway at Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday (12 June) before erupting into a fireball as it crashed moments later in a residential area.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national, is the sole survivor of the flight, which was composed of 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer expressed his devastation and offered condolences on behalf of the country, whilst King Charles and Queen Camilla said they were "desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad" and extended their sympathy to those affected.