This is the miraculous moment the sole survivor of the Air India crash emerges from the flames of the Boeing wreckage.

More than 270 people were killed when the Air India Boeing 787-8 crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday (12 June).

New footage has now emerged on social media of British man Vishwas Kumar Ramesh walking out of the crash site.

The video shows Mr Ramesh walking out of flames with phone in his hand as he limps out of the deadly accident.

Locals are seen helping him as black smoke engulfs the sky behind.