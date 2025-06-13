Lone survivor of Air India crash gives first broadcast interview

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the only survivor of the Air India flight that crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad in western India, has given his first interview to broadcast media.

British national Ramesh, who had been visiting family and was returning to the UK with his brother, managed to escape the tragedy with only minor injuries.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Ramesh told DD India: “I don't know about the others, but my side landed on the ground floor, so I had some space on the side of the plane.”

“As my door broke off, I realised there was some space to come out and I crawled out of that space,” he added.