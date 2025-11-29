Airline passengers booked to fly on the Airbus A320 aircrafts are facing long delays while urgent modifications are made to a piece of equipment susceptible to “intense solar radiation”.

A total of 6,500 of the twin-jets are believed to be affected, with many airlines impacted, causing widespread disruption across Europe, Asia and Australasia.

Britain's three biggest A320 operators – British Airways, easyJet and Wizz Air – say their operations are unaffected.

The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder explains all you need to know.