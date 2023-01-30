Moment airport officials find more than £60,000 hidden inside suitcase handles

Airport officials found the equivalent of £63,372 stashed inside a suitcase handle at an airport in India.

Officials from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) say they caught a man with the bag at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

A video shows officials breaking open the handles to remove the money - which contained foreign currency including euros and New Zealand dollars.

Security personnel intercepted the man carrying the notes at terminal three during security checks, local sources said.

He was later handed over to Customs officials for further investigation.

