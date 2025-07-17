A tsunami warning in Alaska has forced local communities to evacuate to higher ground following a 7.3 magnitude earthquake.

Footage shared by Jodie Stevens on Thursday (16 July) shows her and other Seward residents walking up a steep hill towards a church as rain plummets down, with Stevens telling the camera: “Let’s pray we don’t get waved.”

A warning was issued for a 700-mile stretch of the Alaskan coast after the huge quake hit south of Sand Point on Popof Island on Wednesday (15 July). The Alaska Earthquake Center said there were 40 aftershocks within three hours.

Officials later downgraded then cancelled the tsunami warning. There were no reports of significant damage.