Alex Jones ordered to pay more than $4m compensatory damages to Sandy Hook family

Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $4.11m in compensatory damages to the family of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim.

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose six-year-old son Jesse was among the 20 students and six adults killed shooting, sued the right-wing conspirary theorist and his media company after he claimed that the massacre was a “false flag” operation and that the victims did not exist.

During his testimony, Jones was scolded by the judge for lying under oath, and finally admitted that the massacre was "100% real."

