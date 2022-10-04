Alex Jones threatens to plead fifth as he prepares to go on stand in defamation trial

Alex Jones has claimed he is “strongly considering” pleading the fifth amendment ahead of returning to the stand in his second defamation trial.

The Infowars host is expected to speak in court on Wednesday as a witness for the defence, in the fourth week of his trial over his “hoax” lies about the Sandy Hook massacre.

“I am strongly considering tomorrow, when I get put on the stand, looking at the judge and saying: ‘You barred me from saying I’m innocent, this isn’t a real court, so I take the fifth amendment,” Jones said.

