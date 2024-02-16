Russia has ‘serious questions to answer’ over Navalny death, Nato chief says

Russia has “serious questions to answer” over the reported death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Nato’s secretary general said on Friday (16 February).

Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic was reported to have died in jail by the Siberian prison service, where the anti-corruption activist had been serving his sentence.

“All the facts have to be established. Russia has serious questions to answer. Alexei Navalny has been a strong voice for freedom, democracy, for many years,” Jens Stoltenberg said.

“Today my thoughts go to his family and his loved ones.”