Watch: Alexei Navalny’s ‘final message’ to Russian people

Alexei Navalny's "final message" to Russian people was recorded in a documentary before his death was reported by the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where he had been serving his sentence on Friday, 16 February.

Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic appeared in a 2022 documentary film by Daniel Roher about the events related to his poisoning in 2020.

In this clip, Roher asks him what message he would leave behind if he is killed.

"I've got something very obvious to tell you. You're not allowed to give up," the opposition leader says in Russian as he looks straight into the camera.