Alexei Navalny’s widow meets with European Council president in Brussels

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of the late Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, met with European foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, 19 February.

The 47-year-old, President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent domestic critic, died in a Russian jail on Friday after spending more than three years behind bars,

His death has prompted outrage condemnation in the west, while his wife has vowed to continue the fight against the Kremlin.

She met EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell met with, who has said that: “EU Ministers will send a strong message of support to freedom fighters in Russia and honour the memory of Alexei Navalny.”