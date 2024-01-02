Alice Wood covers ears as police arrest her for murdering fiance with car

The moment Alice Wood was arrested after murdering her fiance by deliberately driving at him was captured on police bodycam footage.

The philosophy student, 23, of Draycott Cross Road, Cheadle, used her car as a weapon when she hit partner Ryan Watson, 24, near the home they shared in Rode Heath, Cheshire, at about 11.30pm on 6 May 2023.

Wood claimed her boyfriend’s death was a “tragic accident”, denying murder and an alternative count of manslaughter.

She covered her ears as police informed her she was being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Wood was convicted of murder at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday, 2 January.