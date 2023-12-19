Former Labour prime ministers join Keir Starmer at Alistair Darling’s funeral

Current Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and former prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown attended Alistair Darling’s memorial service in Edinburgh on Tuesday 19 December.

Lord Darling died on 30 November at the age of 70 from cancer.

Figures from across the political divide, both past and present, mourned his passing.

Former Labour prime ministers Mr Blair and Mr Brown both attended, along with former Conservative chancellor George Osborne and Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf.

The service was a mix of hymns, readings and eulogies to celebrate the life of Darling.