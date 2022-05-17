Amber Heard says only person that made 2018 op-ed about Johnny Depp ‘was Johnny’

Amber Heard has insisted that the 2018 op-ed at the centre of the defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp is “not about Johnny”.

She instead says that the article is actually about her and what happened to her “after I escaped my marriage”.

“The only one who made it about him ironically is Johnny,” Ms Heard told the court.

Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard for defamation over the 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post, describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

