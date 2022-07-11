Met Office issues amber warning for extreme heat as temperatures rise

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for Sunday (17 July), with “exceptionally high” temperatures expected in parts of England and Wales.

An amber warning could mean the “possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property”.

Adverse health effects are to be expected and may not be limited to those vulnerable to heat, the Met Office said.

Temperatures hit 32 degrees in parts of southern England on Monday (11 July) as the heatwave got underway.

