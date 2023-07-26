Andrew Malkinson told an accuser “it’s not your fault” after his rape conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal following 17 years in prison.

The 57-year-old was found guilty of raping a woman in Greater Manchester in 2003.

He was jailed for life with a minimum term of seven years in 2004.

Malkinson was cleared of two counts of rape and one of choking or strangling with intent to commit rape on Wednesday (26 July) after DNA evidence came to light which linked another potential suspect to the crime.