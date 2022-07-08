Boris Johnson needs to step down as prime minister “immediately” because the country is at a “very difficult crossroad”, Angela Rayner has said.

The deputy Labour leader criticised Mr Johnson’s decision to “limp on” after he vowed to remain in power until his successor is elected.

“He’s been proven as a liar, someone that’s engulfed in sleaze,” Ms Rayner said.

“What we have said to the Conservatives is that they should draw a line and tell Boris Johnson he has to go and he has to go immediately.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.