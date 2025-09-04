Video: Rayner’s home vandalised with ‘tax evader’ graffiti

Angela Rayner’s seaside flat in Hove has been vandalised with “tax evader” graffiti, after the deputy prime minister revealed that she had failed to pay enough stamp duty on the property.

On Wednesday (3 September) Ms Rayner said that she has referred herself to both the Government's independent ethics adviser and to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) for failing to pay the levy.

Video captured on Thursday (4 September) shows the words “tax evader” scrawled outside the £800,000 property, and “Rayner tax avoidance” on a nearby construction chipboard.

Rayner, who reportedly earned a tax break worth up to £40,000, said she received inaccurate legal advice that led her to underpay tax when buying a flat in Hove in May.