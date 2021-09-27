Angela Rayner has joked that she is choosing her words "very carefully" after reportedly calling Conservative ministers "a bunch of scum".

The deputy Labour leader has refused to apologise for her comments, instead doubling down and urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to do so for statements he has made in the past.

While attending a rally on Sunday night, Ms Rayner suggested that she was being more restrained following the backlash.

"I am choosing my words very carefully," she said to laughs as she attacked the government for failing to protect key workers and the elderly during the coronavirus pandemic.