Watch: See the world through an animal’s eyes in extraordinary new footage
Scientists have created a camera that shows what life is like through an animal’s eyes, and how they see colour.
The groundbreaking innovation, published in the journal PLOS Biology on 23 January, allows filmmakers to replicate how different animals see colours with over 92 per cent accuracy.
One video shows a peacock feather through four different eyes: (A) peafowl, (B) humans, (C) honeybees, and (D) dogs.
Another shows how a caterpillar’s anti-predator display looks from the view of a honeybee.
“We’ve long been fascinated by how animals see the world. Modern techniques in sensory ecology allow us to infer how static scenes might appear to an animal,” says senior author Daniel Hanley, an assistant professor at George Mason University.
