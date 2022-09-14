Stranded elephant rescued from fast-flowing river during Thailand’s monsoon season

A stranded elephant was rescued from a fast-flowing swollen river in Thailand as heavy rains hammered the country during its monsoon season.

Footage shows the female elephant, named Pang-Sheunjai, sticking up her trunk for air as she was nearly completely submerged in the river in the Buriram province on Thursday, 8 September.

Due to the strong currents, the caretaker of the elephant struggled to rein her back to the banks, but soon local villagers stepped up to the challenge, and together they managed to bring the animal to safety.

