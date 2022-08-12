Anne Heche dies aged 53 after sustaining injuries in car crash

Anne Heche has died aged 53 today, 12 August following a severe car crash that left her in a coma.

The actor was hospitalised with a “severe anoxic brain injury” last Friday, 5 August, after her vehicle crashed into a home in Los Angeles, California.

Her family had released a statement earlier on Friday stating that they did not expect her to wake up from her coma.

The statement said: “We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery.”

