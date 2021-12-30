Anti-vaxxers stormed the foyer of Milton Keynes Theatre and “disrupted” a pantomime performance as they rallied inside on Wednesday.

Footage shows the large crowd gathering with large signs and airhorns, whilst chanting loudly.

Prominent campaigner Piers Corbyn was reportedly addressing the crowd in the lobby, with some parents taking to social media to suggest children were left “traumatised” by the rally.

On the same day, a group of anti-vaxxers also targeted an NHS testing centre in the same town, shouting abuse at staff and appearing to damage equipment.

